POWER MOVE: Football Phenom Andrew Luck Might Refuse To Play For Whoever Drafts Him

Photo: AP

NFL insiders say there is legitimate worry that Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck will pull a power move and refuse to play for the team that drafts him, NFL.com’s Albert Breer reports.Luck’s father is a football guy and the athletic director at West Virginia.



This has made some in the league think the Luck camp could force a trade the way the Manning camp did when Eli refused to play for the San Diego Chargers in 2004.

“Absolutely. I’ve heard that for the last two years,” a college scout told Breer. “There’s no question that it could be a Manning thing all over again.”

It’s way too early to start talking draft scenarios.

But as the consensus No. 1 player in the draft and probably the best QB prospect in years, Luck has enough clout to pull off this sort of move.

So if you’re rooting for your mediocre team to tank the rest of the season in order to get the first overall pick, think again. Luck might be the one picking his team come April.

Want To Know More About Andrew Luck? Meet Football’s Next Superstar >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.