Mike Fender, the director of photography at the Indianapolis Star, took this great picture during Sunday’s Colts-Jaguars game.

As he was about to get sacked, Andrew Luck threw the ball out of bounds and it went directly into Fender’s camera. If you look closely, you can see Luck getting tackled after he let the ball go.

Awesome:

