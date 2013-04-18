Andrew Luck Made $15 Million In 2012 And Still Uses A 7-Year Old Beat Up Flip Phone

Andrew Luck impressed some people last year when revealed he was passing up endorsement deals to concentrate on football. Well, apparently his frugal and humble ways also extends to his choice of technologies.



Despite signing a $22.1 million contract last July, a deal that included a $14.5 million signing bonus and another $400,000 in salary for the 2012 season, Luck still uses a Samsung flip-phone that was first introduced in 2006.

Matt Hasselbeck, who will back up Luck in 2013 with the Indianapolis Colts, posted the following pictures on Twitter of Luck’s Samsung SGH-A107. It doesn’t even have a camera!

