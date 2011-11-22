Andrew Luck Is A Better College Quarterback Than Peyton Manning

Photo: AP

Many people are calling Andrew Luck the best college prospect since Peyton Manning was the first pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. Some go even further, calling Luck the best college quarterback since fellow Stanford Cardinal John Elway.Interestingly, Luck’s career is starting to look a lot like the college career of Manning. Consider this:



So far in his career, Andrew Luck is 30-6 as a starter. Manning was 39-6 in four years at Tennessee.

Both quarterbacks won a lot of games in college, but both quarterbacks had a reputation for struggling in big games.

Manning never won the Heisman Trophy despite being the best player in college football. And despite being a heavy favourite prior to this season, it is starting to look like Luck could also miss out on the award.

But if we look at their college statistics, we really start to see where Luck excels.

Inevitably, people will look for ways to pick apart Luck’s career and mechanics and they will try to turn USC’s Matt Barkley into Luck’s Ryan Leaf. But don’t be fooled. Luck is the real deal.

Data via Sports-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.