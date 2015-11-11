Andrew Luck to miss up to 6 weeks with a lacerated kidney

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has a lacerated kidney and a partially torn abdominal muscle, according to multiple reports. He will miss as many as six weeks of the NFL season.

Luck has already missed two games this season with shoulder soreness and one report said that the Colts neglected to report multiple fractured ribs to the NFL. Now Luck’s kidney is the source, and he’ll miss anywhere from two to six weeks.

And the adversity doesn’t stop for the Colts. Andrew Luck out two-to-six weeks due to a kidney laceration.

— Kevin Bowen (@KBowenColts) November 10, 2015

Andrew Luck: partial tear of an ab muscle and a laceration in 1 kidney. Out 2-6 weeks, per team.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2015

Luck and the Colts are entering a bye week after handing the Broncos their first loss of the season. Luck played well, and it looked like the Colts were ready to turn their season around. Now they will again rely on 40-year-old backup Matt Hasselbeck, who has already started two games for Indianapolis earlier this season.

According to Colts.com writer Kevin Bowen, Luck sustained the injury while scrambling on a 4th down play:

The injury for Andrew Luck occurred on a fourth-quarter scramble. Surgery is not required. Again, the timetable is 2-to-6 weeks.

— Kevin Bowen (@KBowenColts) November 10, 2015

The AFC South, meanwhile, is wide open. The 4-5 Colts currently sit in first place, but the Houston Texans are just a half game back, at 3-5. Even the lowly Jaguars and Titans (both 2-6) are only one game back in the loss column. The Colts will hope Hasselbeck can keep the momentum rolling, especially during some key divisional games:

The Colts schedule in that span: at Atlanta, Tampa, at Pittsburgh, @Jacksonville, and Houston. Matt Hasselbeck called back into duty.

— Kevin Bowen (@KBowenColts) November 10, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.