Marcus Lattimore Is Catching Up In The Heisman Trophy Race

We are now four weeks into the college football season, and the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to take form. The two preseason favourites are still on top, but some lesser known players are starting to make a splash on the national level.



Here are the top five candidates for the Heisman based on a poll of 15 ESPN.com “experts” (first-second-third place votes are in parentheses):

1. Andrew Luck, QB, Stanford (11-2-1): This award would appear to be Luck’s to lose. And right now, everybody is looking for a reason to not vote for Luck. But while Luck is quietly wasting away on the west coast and away from the marquee national games, he is still putting up strong numbers for Stanford (3-0). He is completing 64.5 per cent of his passes with eight touchdowns and just one interception. His average game is 19-28 with 262 yards. He has yet to have a monster game, but with Stanford winning their games by 37 points on average, there hasn’t been a need.

2. Kellen Moore, QB, Boise State (3-9-1): Moore’s average game is 28-35 with 332 yards, as he is completing a whopping 79.3 per cent of his passes. He has 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. Boise State is also 3-0, and they look like they should waltz through the rest of their regular season. It may not make the sexiest BCS title game ever, but from a Heisman standpoint, Boise State versus Stanford would be a fun title game matchup. It is just too bad the award will have already been handed out by then.

3. Marcus Lattimore, RB, South Carolina (0-2-7): Lattimore has led the Gamecocks to a 4-0 record and a top-10 ranking by rushing for 611 yards and eight touchdowns. Lattimore’s candidacy may depend on USC going undefeated. But even then, he needs more consistency. After rushing for 246 yards against Navy, he totaled only 77 last week versus Vanderbilt.

4. Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor (1-1-2): 13 touchdowns and no interceptions is impressive. But check out his completion totals for each game: 21-27 (vs TCU), 20-22 (vs SFA), 29-33 (vs Rice). He has been nearly perfect completing 85.4 per cent of his passes and is averaging 320 yards per game. He has two more cupcakes before facing Texas. But if he can duplicate those numbers against the Longhorns, Griffin could be the darkhorse candidate.

5. Russell Wilson, QB, Wisconsin (0-1-0): Wilson has emerged on the seen with back-to-back 340-yard games and a Wisconsin team with national title hopes. However, those two big games were against Northern Illinois and South Dakota after throwing for just 189 yards against Oregon State. Wilson needs a big game against a big opponent before anybody will take him seriously.

