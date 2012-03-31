Andrew Luck Impresses Jon Gruden With His Ability To Break Down Plays

If there is one area where Andrew Luck is already miles ahead of other quarterback draft prospects, it is his familiarity with running an NFL offence and his ability to act as a second coach on the field.



Here is a snippet from tonight’s episode of “Gruden’s QB Camp,” a series in which Jon Gruden will sit with 10 prospects and test their knowledge and abilities to be NFL quarterbacks. Luck breaks down a play for Gruden. And if you have ever seen this series before, you know this is something that a number of these players struggle with or just are not comfortable doing. On the other hand, this is easy for Luck, and Gruden, who is typically a tough grader, is clearly impressed…



