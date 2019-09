It’s getting wild in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs absolutely dominated the first half but the Colts are making a fierce comeback.

Andrew Luck just tightened the Chiefs’ lead to three with an amazing touchdown. After Donald Brown fumbled at the goal line, Luck managed to grab the ball and hurl himself into the end zone. Ridiculous:

