Andrew Luck Has A Eurocentric Diet -- And It Sounds Delicious

Before the NFL season Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck gave Sports Illustrated’s Sarah Toland a look into his refridgerator as part of their “Fridge Raider” series.

Luck may be a 25-year-old playing a sport only Americans care about, but his diet is unapologetically “Eurocentric.”

Among the items in his fridge: duck prosciutto, a wide variety of stinky cheeses, and high-percentage cocoa chocolate.

“I enjoy asking the folks working [at the butcher] what they recommend,” he told SI about the duck prosciutto. “And it’s good, maybe a little saltier than other thinly cut meats. I eat it with cheese and crackers.”

Luck grew up in Germany and London when his dad was working for NFL Europe. He attributes his food preferences to his time in Europe, not anything to do with his health specifically.

But the foods he happens to be eating have their health benefits. Some stinky cheeses are good for your heart. Chocolate with high cocoa content is good for you in general.

We’re not sure that duck prosciutto is the best thing for your health, but it looks delicious:

He told SI of his cheese obsession:

“I’m a sucker for cheese. I figure it’s a European thing to eat cheese and crackers before a meal — that’s my afternoon snack or I do it before dinner. Or I’ll mix in some cheese with an omelet in the morning if I’m not eating at the facility.”

Luck, now one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, lived in Europe for most of the first 10 years of his life. He’s also a massive soccer fan.

