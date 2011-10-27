Andrew Luck Could Win The Heisman Race This Weekend

Photo: AP

According to a poll at ESPN.com, Andrew Luck is still the overwhelming favourite for the Heisman Trophy. Of the 15 “experts” surveyed, the Stanford quarterback received 13 first-place votes and two second-place votes.Running Back Trent Richardson of Alabama received the other two first-place votes along with five second-place votes. The only other player to receive more than one second-place vote was Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore.



Luck’s big lead is built mostly on reputation as one of the best college prospects ever. But if we look at the stats, Moore has had a slightly better season and Richardson is the best player on one of the top two teams in the country.

But that could change this weekend. A strong performance on national television against USC could wrap up the Heisman Trophy for Luck. But if Luck struggles, and is outplayed by Matt Barkley, another top QB prospect, it will open the door for Richardson and Moore to steal the trophy.

