Andrew Luck signs monster contract extension that will reportedly make him the highest paid player in football

Emmett Knowlton
The Indianapolis Colts have signed Andrew Luck to a contract extension through 2021, and it will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. 

Team owner Jim Irsay first tweeted the news of Luck’s extension, and several NFL Insiders quickly followed up the news with reports that Luck’s deal will earn him $75 million over the next three years. 

 

