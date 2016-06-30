Andrew Luck signs monster contract extension that will reportedly make him the highest paid player in football

The Indianapolis Colts have signed Andrew Luck to a contract extension through 2021, and it will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL.

Team owner Jim Irsay first tweeted the news of Luck’s extension, and several NFL Insiders quickly followed up the news with reports that Luck’s deal will earn him $75 million over the next three years.

#Colts QB Andrew Luck’s 5-year extension pays him $75M over the first 3 years, source said. Slightly less over final 2 years.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2016

On his 5-year extension, #Colts QB Andrew Luck is now the highest paid player in the NFL, source said. Puts him over Joe Flacco’s $22.1M.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2016

