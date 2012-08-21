Andrew Luck Is Making The Colts Look Really Smart For Getting Rid Of Peyton Manning

Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

As sad as Indianapolis Colts fans were to see Peyton Manning leave, Andrew Luck’s solid (great?) preseason has left them much more at ease.Luck’s raw stats after two preseason games: 25-for-49, 363 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 1-1 record.



Nice, but unspectacular at first glance. You have to look deeper than that, though.

In 11 possessions under centre, Luck has led six scoring drives. And one of his two picks came on a tipped ball that should’ve been caught by fellow rookie T.Y. Hilton (via Peter King and Bob Kravitz).

Luck’s other interception in last night’s 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a bad pick-six that left the Colts in a 14-0 hole going into the second quarter. But then Luck fought back, leading three scoring drives to put Indianapolis up 17-14 at the half. (Before you scoff at Luck coming up big against second stringers in a preseason game, realise the Steelers’ defence is among the deepest in the league).

Equally impressive, Luck’s last scoring drive came in the final minute of the first half. He led the team down the field on five plays for 31 yards to set up a 53-yard Adam Vinatieri field goal.

And this quote about moving on from the terrible throw that resulted in an interception and touchdown will make Colts fans real happy (emphasis ours):

“You get angry for a bit. You can’t shut out emotion completely. But you realise, it’s a quick turnaround, so you try to flush it. I’m thinking so much about the play calls, it’s easy to forget about plays, good or bad.”

Luck will absolutely struggle at times in his first season (Peyton went 3-13 and threw 28 interceptions his rookie year), but all signs point to this gamble paying off very soon.

