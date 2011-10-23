Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Leah Goldman
san diego chargers cheerleader melissa deaf

Photo: San Diego Chargers

It’s a big time of year for baseball, but no one seems to care.In other news, an NFL quarterback finally got his way and is on a new team, an NFL cheerleader memorizes her dances and every movement because shes almost completely deaf, and one more guy officially got away from the Red Sox.

But the NBA lockout is still looming, Lenny Dykstra is probably going to jail, and no one cares about the World Series.

WINNER: Carson Palmer

Carson Palmer finally got his way and got traded this week.

Palmer will play for the Oakland Raiders for the rest of the season, and there's a small chance he might even start this weekend.

WINNER: Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck is the biggest name in college football. He's probably going to win the Heisman, and people are saying he may even pull a 'power move' and not play for the team that drafts him.

People who are trying to 'suck for Luck' better watch out.

WINNER: Anna Kournikova

Anna Kournikova hasn't played tennis for a long time, but she's still making magazine covers all the time.

This month, she's on Women's Health.

WINNER: Melissa Adams

Melissa Adams is a cheerleader for the San Diego Chargers, but her job is much harder than the rest. She's 89% deaf so she has to memorize the movements in each dance from start to finish.

WINNER: Theo Epstein

Theo Epstein is officially out at the crumbling Boston program.

Welcome to Chicago Theo!

LOSER: Lenny Dykstra

This week, the infamous Dykstra pleaded no contest to grand theft auto, and submitting false statement to financial institution.

Dykstra will be sentenced January 20.

LOSER: Kevin Garnett

Things were going great with the NBA lockout and then Kevin Garnett 'f**ked everything up.' At least that's what an NBA official told Yahoo! Sports.

LOSER: Andry Reid

Andy Reid got jabbed in the stomach by LeSean McCoy. Reid seriously overreacted..

LOSER: IndyCar

After the tragic loss of IndyCar Dan Wheldon, IndyCar has come under question.

Have they been ignoring safety concerns? Could Wheldon's death have been prevented?

LOSER: World Series

Did you know the World Series was happening?

No one seems to care.

