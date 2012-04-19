TIME Names Andrew Lo One Of The 100 Most Influential People In The World

Photo: Smith Business School via YouTUbe

There’s a reason why we hang on every word of MIT Sloan School Finance Professor Andrew Lo.He influences a lot of people.



Now, Time Magazine has ostensibly made our case, naming the 52-year-old to its list of most influential people in the world.

Time cites Lo’s “adaptive markets” theory, a seminal work on behaviour economics; and the fact he set up Treasury’s new Office of Financial Research, as his main qualifications.

Congrats Professor!

