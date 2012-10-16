See The 'Walking Dead' Tattoos That Made The Show's Star Leap Off His Panel At Comic-Con

Photo: Charles Sykes / Invision for AMC, AP Images

“The Walking Dead” actor Andrew Lincoln made one fan very happy this weekend at New York Comic Con (NYCC).During the panels, fans from the crowd are often allowed to ask questions of the panel.



One girl had a strange request during the evening event for AMC’s hit zombie series.

She shared her mum had a “Walking Dead” tattoo encompassing her leg, and she wanted to know Lincoln’s opinion.

Instead of laughing it off, the actor got up from his seat and jumped off the stage ushering the mum forward.

He then went up to her, viewed the tattoo, and gave her a giant hug.

Panel host Chris Hardwick responded to the incident saying he’s never seen anything like this at Comic Con.

He’s not alone.

This is what ensued:

Photo: Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Apologies for the blurry image, but it was pretty unexpected. What you’re seeing is people circling around Lincoln and the woman with phones, cameras, and video cameras.

To compare, this is how the area looked before the pile up:

Photo: Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

UPDATE: We since heard from the mum with the tattoo!

Heidi Alana shared the photos of her three-part “Walking Dead” tattoo that encircle her leg.

Daryl:

Photo: Courtesy Heidi Alana

Andrew Lincoln:

Photo: Courtesy Heidi Alana

And, here are the two female walkers shot by Rick in the series pilot:

Photo: Courtesy Heidi Alana

Also, if you look closely, you can see the walkers reaching out from behind a closed hospital door as seen in the first episode.

If you don’t recall, this is the scene from the pilot:

Photo: AMC screencap

Alana told us she got the tattoos because of an injury sustained to her leg which left nearly a 10 inch scar. Her scar is in the space between the doors where the hands are coming through.

From Alana:

“I’ve always been a big fan of Norman Reedus and knew he was coming out with this show. My daughter and I watched it and immediately loved it. I knew right after I saw the scene when Andrew goes up to the chained doors that that was the image to start it. Addie Miller was such an amazing looking zombie as well as bicycle girl I couldn’t help but add them, as for Andrew he was such a strong lead character and plays the role so well I feel like the tattoo wouldn’t be the same without him. When I saw Norman’s character that really was what sealed the deal. So I sat down with my tattoo artist Mat and this is what we created.”

According to Alana, it took three eight-hour sessions to complete “The Walking Dead” tattoo.

Alana also shared a few photos from the chaos that erupted at the panel with actors Lincoln and Reedus. Here are two photos her daughter managed to snap:

Photo: Courtesy Heidi Alana

Photo: Courtesy Heidi Alana

And, the moment that made the audience erupt into chaos, the hug between her and Lincoln:

Photo: Courtesy Heidi Alana

Also, if you’re wondering Lincoln’s reaction to the tattoo, he seemed to love it.

” … He was honored and he commented on what [a] great tattoo and how detailed it was … and then he called Norman over to look,” Alana told us. “Its all still surreal to me..I never expected that reaction.”

