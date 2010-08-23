Interest Rates Set To Rise In UK As Country Grapples With Surging Inflation

Right wing, monetarist economist Andrew Lilico of the Policy Exchange think tank in the UK sees that country’s inflation rising to ever higher levels, and the UK’s central bank having to act by dramatically raising interest rates, according to The Telegraph.



Lilico sees the result of all the government’s quantitative easing programs and fiscal stimulus in rising inflation in the country, now above the 2% target rate for CPI for several months, heading to 6% in the next two years.

This is in opposition to Mervyn King, the governor of the UK’s central bank, who sees CPI heading back to 2% by 2012.

With rising inflation, Lilico argues that the UK will need to respond with much higher interest rates, 8% by 2012, and maybe even higher in years thereafter. Those high rates will, according to Lilico, lead to another recession in the UK between 2012 and 2014.

