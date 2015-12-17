Short-seller Andrew Left just flagged the 'short of the year' for 2016 and the stock is tanking

Julia La Roche

Short seller Andrew Left, the founder of California-based Citron Research, Tweeted that Mobileye is the “short of the year” for 2016. 

Shares of Mobileye fell to $40.20, down $
2.75, or -6.40% after the Tweet.

Mobileye is a software company that develops technology for self-driving cars.

Back in September, Citron issued a bearish report on the company. Citron said that it has a $25 price target.

We’ve reached out to Left for further comment.

Here’s a chart: 

MblyGoogle Finance

