Short-seller Andrew Left just flagged the 'short of the year' for 2016 and the stock is tanking

Short seller Andrew Left, the founder of California-based Citron Research, Tweeted that Mobileye is the “short of the year” for 2016.

Shares of Mobileye fell to $40.20, down $

2.75, or -6.40% after the Tweet.

Short of the year: 2016 $MBLY https://t.co/vd6Gl5ffP5 2014 it was $DDD, 2015 it was $GPRO. So obvious. Peashooter to a gunfight

— Citron Research (@CitronResearch) December 16, 2015

Mobileye is a software company that develops technology for self-driving cars.

Back in September, Citron issued a bearish report on the company. Citron said that it has a $25 price target.

We’ve reached out to Left for further comment.

Here’s a chart:

NOW WATCH: Animated map shows all the major oil and gas pipelines in the US



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.