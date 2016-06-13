Short seller Andrew Left is now going after Facebook

Bloomberg Andrew Left

Andrew Left’s latest target is Facebook.

According to CNBC, the activist short seller with Citron Research is betting against the social network because it “is losing an extensive amount of relevancy.”

Facebook is not a bad company, but it “just will not be a $330 billion company in a year,” Left told CNBC.

This comes on a big news day for Silicon Valley as Microsoft announced it will acquire LinkedIn for $26.2 billion.

Left’s most famous short remains Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which he called an Enron-like fraud. Since announcing the short position last October, Valeant shares have cratered 83%.

Facebook shares fell as much as 1.3% in pre-market trading.

