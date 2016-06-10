Short seller Andrew Left compared a company to the 'ugliest colour in the world'

Called the “ugliest colour in the world“, Pantone 448c or Opaque Couché, is a sickly kind of green-brown that turns the stomach just a bit.

So as a company, getting compared to a nasty colour being used to dissuade teens from buying cigarettes is generally something you would want to avoid.

Unfortunately, Tailored Brands, owner of Jos. A Bank and Men’s Wearhouse, drew that exact comparison from short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research. Left, who famously helped bring down troubled pharmaceutical giant Valeant, sent out a tweet calling the company the “stock version of Pantone 448c.”

The tweet comes the day after the retail firm reported dismal first quarter earnings earnings, missing analyst expectations for earnings per share by $0.16. Tailored Brands saw EPS come in at $0.29 a share versus forecasts of $0.45 a share. The firm also reported a sales drop of 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apparently that did not impress Citron and Left.

$TLRD is showing that it is the stock version of Pantone 448C. Bankruptcy in the next 12 months. Nothing to save here. DEBT DEBT DEBT

— Citron Research (@CitronResearch) June 9, 2016

Left focused on the company’s $1.6 billion in long-term debt since the firm has just $36 million in cash on hand. Thus, Left’s thought is that the company will go bankrupt.

The stock is down 22% in trading Thursday, at $12.11 as of 1:29 p.m. ET.

NOW WATCH: Scientists discovered something heartbreaking about this newfound dinosaur



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.