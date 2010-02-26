Growing Pains Actor Andrew Koenig Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

Andrew Koenig, the actor whose parents and celebrity friends had asked the police and Internet fans to help find, was discovered dead in marshy woods in Vancouver.



It is an apparent suicide.

From the AP:

The actor’s father, Walter Koenig, said “my son took his own life,” and police spokeswoman Jana McGuinness said, “I’ll let Mr. Koenig’s words speak for themselves.”

McGuinness, speaking at a press conference at the park, said foul play was not involved, but said she could not be more specific because the coroner was taking over the investigation.

“He was obviously in a lot of pain,” Walter Koenig said, referring his son’s depression.

Koenig, 41, played Richard “Boner” Stabone, a sidekick of Kirk Cameron’s character, Mike, on the 80s sitcom Growing Pains. His father wrote about his depression on the Internet, asking for help finding him. He hadn’t been seen since Feb. 14, when he was visiting friends in Vancouver.

Here’s more from the AP:

On Tuesday, Vancouver police and three search-and-rescue teams looked for any signs of Koenig throughout Stanley Park, which covers more than 1,000 acres (400 hectares). Friends and family decided to try again on their own Thursday and one of them found Koenig’s body near a marsh in a heavily wooded area about 100 feet (30 meters) off the Bridle Path. McGuinness said the body could not be seen from the walking path.

The elder Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov on the original “Star Trek” TV series, was nearby when the body was found. Hours later, Koenig and his wife, Judith, issued a statement at a police station in the park.

They said Andrew had been depressed and urged others who are having trouble coping to seek help. Earlier they had said that he had seemed detached to his friends and had given away his belongings.

“If you are one of those people who can’t handle it any more, know people are out there who really care before you make that final decision,” Walter Koenig said. “Talk to somebody.”

