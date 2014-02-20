The Real Guy Behind A 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Character Is Suing For $US25 Million

“The Wolf Of Wall Street” character Nicky “Rugrat” Koskoff was known as a toupee-wearing, drug and hooker-using party animal who took part in illegal business activities.

But Andrew Greene — the real head of corporate finance at Stratton Oakmont on which the “Rugrat” character is based — is arguing in a new $US25 million lawsuit that his on-screen portrayal is now damaging his professional reputation as an investment banker.

Greene, played by actor P.J. Byrne in the film, is suing director Martin Scorsese’s production company and Paramount for $US25 million over his on-screen portrayal, claiming the movie is defamatory by showing him as a criminal, drug user, as well as mocking his premature hair loss, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Greene argues that the filmmakers never got his permission to use his name, likeness or identity. While the character is nicknamed “Rugrat” in the blockbuster, Greene was called “Wigman” by his real-life coworkers.

In the film, some of the character-in-question’s antics include him shaving the head of an employee, who, in exchange, is rewarded with $US10,000 for breast implants as well as having sex with an employee in the office.

“Not only does he want $US25 mil in damages from Paramount and Scorsese’s production company,” adds TMZ, “he also wants them to hand over all copies of the film … and yank it out of theatres. Good luck with that.”

Greene is not the first Stratton Oakmont employee to claim that he was falsely portrayed in the film that has gone on to gross over $308 million worldwide and is nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.

Danny Porush, the “Donnie Azoff” character who was played by Jonah Hill in the film, slammed his depiction as a figment of Jordan Belfort’s imagination. He denied taking illegal drugs and engaging in threesomes with Belfort at work — but does admit to e

ating a live goldfish that belonged to a Stratton employee.

“The character in the movie is not me,” he said after the film’s release. “I had nothing to do with the film and I don’t live in the past. It’s not me, and anyone that knows me will know that I never did any of those things.”

He adds, “It comes from the imagination of Hollywood writers and is based on several characters, not just me.”

