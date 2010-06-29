Banks Are Getting Better, But Here's How Basel III Could Change Everything

Andrew grey from PricewaterhouseCoopers spoke with CNBC this morning about the state of European banking and the threat of Basel III.



0:50 Confidence is moving slightly upward for UK banking. Belief is that non-performing loans are better under control than before.

2:10 Information on property portfolios is “somewhat sketchy” in that it is all not available.

2:50 Banks have reduced their more risky activities, in prop trading and the derivatives markets. They have also improved on their capital positions. This hasn’t been about cutting back on lending, it’s about cutting back on risk.

3:45 If banks had to meet capital requirements by 2012, some would have a hard time meeting the demands. Good that G20 understands this.

From CNBC:



