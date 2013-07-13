'Spider-Man' Actor Andrew Garfield Says Spidey Should Be Gay

A gay Spider-Man? Andrew Garfield asks why not?

Watch out, Emma Stone.



The star of “Spider-Man 2,” Andrew Garfield, told Entertainment Weekly he wouldn’t mind the web slinger having a boyfriend.

While kind of joking with producer Matt Tolmach, Garfield asked why Mary Jane — Spidey’s love interest — isn’t a guy.

‘What if MJ is a dude?’ Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!…So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?”

Garfield went on saying he knows the perfect guy to play the role of the male MJ — up-and-coming rising star Michael B. Jordan.

“I’ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since The Wire. He’s so charismatic and talented. It’d be even better—we’d have interracial bisexuality!”

Here’s a photo of Michael B. Jordan:

The only problem?

Jordan has been rumoured as a frontrunner for a different comicbook character in a potential reboot of the “Fantastic 4.”

