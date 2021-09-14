Andrew Garfield says Tom Holland is ‘the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man’

On the left: Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ On the right: Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Sony Pictures Entertainment/Marvel Studios

Andrew Garfield called Tom Holland “the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man” on “The Tonight Show.”

Garfield also denied his involvement in Holland’s upcoming third “Spider-Man” film.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on December 17.

Andrew Garfield has again voiced his approval and adoration of “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland.

“Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man,” Garfield said while appearing virtually on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.

“And I get to just be a fan again, which is my preferred position, to be able to sit in the audience and just kind of go, ‘Yeah, you screwed up, mate. You didn’t do it as well as you could have done,'” he joked.

In the same interview, Garfield denied his involvement in Holland’s third “Spider-Man” movie, titled “No Way Home” and set for release on December 17. He also said that he watched the recently released trailer for the film and is “excited.”

Tom Holland in the first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Sony Pictures Entertainment

Rumors about Garfield and original “Spider-Man” actor Tobey Maguire appearing in the film have persisted over the past year.

Speculation increased when photos circulated on the internet appearing to show the two stars on the set, though the images were unverified.

In response, Garfield told Fallon that the images were “Photoshopped” and said that he’s “trying to manage expectations.”

His comments came shortly after he told Variety that he’s aware that nothing he says will convince fans that he’s being honest about not appearing in “No Way Home.”

Maguire was the first actor to portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a major movie, beginning with “Spider-Man” in 2002. He returned for sequels released in 2004 and 2007 as part of Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

Garfield made his debut as the Marvel webslinger in Sony’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies that hit theaters in 2012 and 2014. A third movie was ultimately scrapped and Garfield previously spoke openly about feeling “heartbroken” by the direction his franchise went in.

After Holland was announced as the latest actor to take on the mantle in a live-action adaptation, Garfield expressed his joy.

“Tom Holland is a really, really great actor,” Garfield told Entertainment Tonight in 2015, mentioning Holland’s work in the film “The Impossible.”

“He’s just this incredibly powerful, sensitive, wonderful young actor,” he continued. “I’m just really excited to be a fan again as opposed to bearing the weight of it.”

Watch Garfield’s interview with Fallon below.