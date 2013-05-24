Andrew Garfield Took A Break From Filming In Chinatown To Shoot Some Hoops In His Spiderman Costume

Andrew Garfield showed off his basketball skills between takes of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which has been filming all over NYC this week.



Garfield played ball with some children at PS 1 in Chinatown, still in full costume, according to Gothamist.

A Redditor has the following account of how it all happened:

“I was one of the guys playing basketball on the far left side of the court. The movie guys were filming the same scenes of Spiderman on the front of an NYPD emergency vehicle driving down Madison Street. Garfield started playing ball with the kids when it started drizzling and they stopped shooting for safety reasons. Funny thing is that it continued to drizzle and they decided to resume filming and on one of the next takes Garfield slips and hurts himself and they had to take a long break.”

