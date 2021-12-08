Andrew Garfield says Ryan Reynolds got ‘lost in my eyes’ during their 2017 Golden Globes kiss: ‘I felt it’

On the left: Andrew Garfield at the NY premiere of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” in November 2021. On the right: Ryan Reynolds at the LA premiere of “Red Notice” in November 2021. Greg Allen/Invision/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Andrew Garfield reflected on his viral kiss with Ryan Reynolds at the 2017 Golden Globes.

“It was a really fun moment. I said to him, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of Blake [Lively], your wife, because Blake was on the other side.’ He was like, ‘Amazing, let’s do it,'” Garfield recalled while participating in Wired’s auto-complete interview video series.

Garfield said that the stars agreed to kiss regardless of whether or not Reynolds won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy for “Deadpool.”

Reynolds ended up losing to Ryan Gosling, who won the award for his performance in “La La Land.” As the main camera at the awards show followed Gosling’s ascent to the stage, fans spotted Garfield and Reynolds passionately kissing at their nearby table.

“And then I realized that what we had done was a mistake because for me, it was just a prank, like a fun thing. But obviously, this has happened to me before, where people catch feelings and I don’t,” the actor joked.

Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kissed as Ryan Gosling walked on stage at the 2017 Golden Globes. NBC

Garfield has spoken about the famous incident a few times since it occurred.

Days later, while appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” the “Hacksaw Ridge” star gave context regarding the moment.

“I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,” Garfield said. “It doesn’t matter, it’s how you play the game. He showed up, he gave his all, it doesn’t change anything in my heart.”

In response to Colbert asking if he was “very comfortable with kissing another man,” Garfield leaned in and the two briefly kissed twice.

Then during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” guest cohost Jerry O’Connell said that he thought he saw “a little bit of tongue” in Garfield and Reynolds’ kiss.

Garfield laughed at the observation and said: “I mean, it’s not a real kiss if it’s not slightly French.”