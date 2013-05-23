Andrew Garfield Plays Basketball With Kids In His Spider-Man Costume

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” has been filming in New York.



While shooting in the city last week, star Andrew Garfield took time off set to hit the basketball court and play with some kids — in full costume.

According to the video, this occurred May 18.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” hits theatres next year.

Check it out below.

Earlier this month, director Marc Webb tweeted out a photo of Garfield with a mini-Spiderman.

Day 68. The Amazing Spider-Men. twitter.com/MarcW/status/3… — Marc Webb (@MarcW) May 13, 2013

