'Spider-Man' Actor Andrew Garfield Says Spidey Won't Be Gay, Despite His Wishes

Andrew Garfield says it would be ‘illogical’ for Spider-Man to abruptly change his sexual orientation.

Earlier this month, “Amazing Spider-Man” actor Andrew Garfield philosophized with Entertainment Weekly about what it would be like to have a gay Spider-Man.



“‘What if MJ is a dude?’ Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!”

His comments about the web slinger’s love interest Mary Jane becoming a guy — preferably Michael B. Jordan if Garfield was to have his way — sparked a lot of buzz.

During the “Amazing Spider-Man 2” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Garfield reassured the crowd Spidey won’t start playing for the other team any time soon.

“It would be illogical for me in the third movie to be kind of like, ‘You know what, I’m kind of attracted to guys.'” “That’s just not going to work. It’s clear.”

Garfield said his comments were nothing more than pure conjecture.

“It was just a simple philosophical question about sexual orientation, prejudice,” said Garfield. “I obviously long for the time where sexual orientation and skin colour is a small thread in the fabric of a human being.”

“To speak to the idea of me and Michael B. Jordan gay together, it’s not … it was tongue and cheek,” he added.

Watch the video of Garfield during the Comic-Con panel below:

http://youtu.be/sRQmK4AoIaI

