Every Andrew Garfield movie, ranked according to critics

Garfield’s lowest-rated film is “Lions for Lambs.”

Synopsis: “Lions for Lambs,” directed by and starring Robert Redford, marked Garfield’s feature-film debut. The movie was released in 2007 and costarred Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep.

Garfield played a college student named Todd Hayes, who was the president of his fraternity and disinterested in applying himself to his studies despite his intelligence. In the film, Redford portrayed his professor, named Dr. Malley, who educated him on two former students who decided to enlist in the US Army and fight in Afghanistan.

“‘Lions for Lambs’ is one of those movies in which the principals talk a lot but don’t say much,” James Berardinelli wrote for ReelViews. “The film is built not upon characters and plot but upon ideas. That would be fine if the ideas were revolutionary or interesting, but they’re fairly commonplace.”