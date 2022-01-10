Andrew Garfield says it was ‘weirdly enjoyable’ lying about his ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ role

Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at the West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ

Andrew Garfield spoke to The Wrap about keeping his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role a secret.

Garfield said it was “stressful” but “weirdly enjoyable” to lie about the role.

He said he treated it like a “massive game of Werewolf” with fans and journalists.

Andrew Garfield told The Wrap that it was “weirdly enjoyable” lying about his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role.

Garfield, who played Spider-Man in “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies, and Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, reprised their roles in the latest Marvel movie after much speculation.

During his promotional tour for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new movie musical “Tick Tick… Boom,” Garfield denied his involvement in the movie, even after photos of him and Maguire on the film’s set were leaked.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield said. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable. It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun.”

Werewolf is a party game where members of the group are chosen to be werewolves and must hide that identity whilst eliminating the rest of the group.

“Like anyone who’s played the game Werewolf knows, if you are the werewolf your heart kind of sinks because you know you have a stressful couple of hours ahead of you,” he added. “You’re gonna have to lie to your friends’ faces and try to convince them that you are not the bad guy in the game. But it was thrilling, actually.”

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures/Sony

Garfield continued: “There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do… I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”

Garfield then commented on the leaks from the film set, which he said had upset him because it could have spoiled the surprise of his casting.

“I worked so hard to keep it secret that I was in Atlanta shooting,” the 38-year-old actor said. “All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, what the hell is going on? I’m working so hard here to stay secret, and then here’s an image of me with Tobey!’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, we’re gonna keep it quiet.’ ‘OK, I’ll keep denying it.'”

Garfield recently spoke to Variety about how he became involved with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and being on the set with the other two Spider-Man actors, Maguire, and Tom Holland.

Garfield revealed in the interview that he improvised the “I love you guys” line from the film because he meant it towards his co-stars.

Garfield also said that the scene where he caught MJ [Zendaya] convinced him to be part of the film. This brought closure to his character who failed to save his own love interest in “Amazing Spider-Man 2.”