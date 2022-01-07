Andrew Garfield says he improvised the ‘I love you guys’ line in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

From left: Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man 2,’ Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2,’ and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Columbia Pictures; Columbia Pictures; Sony Pictures

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Andrew Garfield spoke to Variety about reprising his role as Spider-Man in the latest Marvel movie.

Garfield said he improvised the “I love you guys” line in the film because he meant it.

Garfield, who played Spider-Man in “The Amazing Spider-Man” movies, and Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, reprised their roles in the latest Marvel movie after much speculation.

Garfield spoke to Variety about his return to “Spider-Man” after denying his role in the movie for months.

“There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them,” Garfield said. “That was just me loving them.”

The line was part of the reason why fans were raving about Garfield’s performance in the movie.

Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man.’ Columbia Pictures

When asked about working with his fellow “Spider-Man” actors, Maguire and Holland, Garfield said: “I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!’

“There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character.”

Garfield also spoke about how “Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought closure for his character.

“I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing,” Garfield said. ” It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There were so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him.

“I will say the image of my catching [Zendaya’s] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in theatres now.