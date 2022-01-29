11 things you probably didn’t know about Andrew Garfield

- Andrew Garfield is known for his roles in “The Social Network” and the “Amazing Spider-Man” films.
- There are some things people might not know about the “Tick, Tick … Boom!” star though.
- For example, Garfield is a fan of the musician Lil Nas X and likes the CW series “Riverdale.”
“That was my go-to karaoke song, which is not particularly a song to be sung rather than rapped, but it’s such an incredible song,” he said of the track, which appeared on Smith’s 1997 solo album “Big Willie Style.”
“I watch a lot of television,” the actor said in response. “I started watching a TV show called ‘Riverdale.’ It’s really fun! It’s really fun. I really like it. I’m not ashamed. I really, really like it.”
At the time of his interview, the CW series was in its second season. “Riverdale” is currently in its sixth season, but it’s unclear if Garfield still watches the series.
“I was with my favorite people in the world, eight of my closest friends,” he said. “I’m just gonna tell you this straight up. They came out to LA to surprise me and we went to Disneyland and we ate pot brownies. And it was literally heaven.”
The “Social Network” star recalled dancing through Fantasyland with his friends and being so stoned that he almost bought a Chewbacca-shaped backpack.
“I’m not a big drug user, though,” Garfield added. “I use it more for like ritual purposes. I’m not like a recreational [user], I’m responsible with drugs.”
The actor also said that his family members sometimes go to the cinema to watch the film, and they usually end up sobbing because “we’re all criers.”
“He’s doing wonderful things and I’m very excited for the difference he’s making,” he added of the “Call Me By Your Name” singer.
Later in the interview, Garfield referred to Lil Nas X as “my boy” and said that had been listening to his debut album “Montero.”
“It was great fun,” the actor said during a 2014 interview on “Live With Kelly and Michael.”
“It was my first-ever time on camera and I thought, ‘I’ve made it,'” he added.
In a 2022 interview with The Believer, Garfield looked back at the moment and said that he “earned maybe 2,200 pounds (998kg) for two days of work.”
The Golden Globes were occurring around the same time, and Garfield “ended up at one of those silly parties, and I was in line with Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz, just in front of them.”
“I went in and didn’t know I was gonna vomit, but as soon as I got in there, I realized that I was gonna vomit,” Garfield confessed. “I came out very sheepishly knowing that these two beautiful Latina women had to go to the bathroom where I had just tarnished the sacred space of Prince’s bathroom.”
Garfield told Jimmy Fallon the same story during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in February 2018.
“I was just so full of myself and anxiety, joy, and alcohol,” he said.
During a 2021 appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” the actor said that he ended up puking because “I can’t hold alcohol very well.”
Garfield described the girl as “very tall” and “very beautiful” and said that he responded yes to her. The actor said that she invited him to a party at her place and she broke up with him upon arrival.
“She dumped me for some bloke at Epsom College,” he said. “I was obsessed with her for a long time.”
He continued: “It arrived in London and I thought, ‘Well that’s the John Hughes movie I’ve been waiting to live within, with multiple girls reading literature with black-brimmed glasses and I’m gonna be the barista that woos them all and wins them all, where they realize after a period of months that in fact, the skinny guy is the guy to go with.'”
Garfield said that he “actually really liked” working at Starbucks. But then he was transferred to another location in Hendon, which was attached to the Sainsbury’s supermarket.
Garfield said that the constant beeping from the registers as Sainsbury’s was “awful,
and he didn’t get much business at Starbucks because English people hadn’t caught on to coffee in the early 2000s.
In a 2021 video for Netflix Film Club, the actor said that he was relieved when he was fired from the job.
But Garfield’s Peter was moodier and traveled via a skateboard when he wasn’t swinging from buildings as Spidey.
The actor told Netflix Film Club in 2021 that he’s a “skateboard fiend” and wanted to incorporate it into his spin on the character.
“I thought, in my own fantasy, if I was Spider-Man and Peter Parker, what would be the way I would want to express and experience my superheroes?” he explained. “It would be like the craziest skateboarding stuff ever, so that was my pitch.”
“TASM” had a noteworthy skateboarding sequence shortly after Peter discovered his new abilities.
After mustering up the courage to ask out Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), he giddily skipped away and the next scene showed the love-struck teen skateboarding at a dockyard with the help of his superhuman skills.