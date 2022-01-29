11 things you probably didn’t know about Andrew Garfield

The real moment when Garfield felt he “made it” in Hollywood was when he puked in Prince’s bathroom at a Golden Globes after-party.

Garfield told W magazine in 2018 that the incident happened when he went to LA for the first time and auditioned for the film “Lions for Lambs,” which he later booked.

The Golden Globes were occurring around the same time, and Garfield “ended up at one of those silly parties, and I was in line with Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz, just in front of them.”

“I went in and didn’t know I was gonna vomit, but as soon as I got in there, I realized that I was gonna vomit,” Garfield confessed. “I came out very sheepishly knowing that these two beautiful Latina women had to go to the bathroom where I had just tarnished the sacred space of Prince’s bathroom.”

Garfield told Jimmy Fallon the same story during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in February 2018.

“I was just so full of myself and anxiety, joy, and alcohol,” he said.

During a 2021 appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” the actor said that he ended up puking because “I can’t hold alcohol very well.”