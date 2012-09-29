It's Official: Andrew Garfield And Marc Webb Are Returning For A Spider-Man Sequel

Photo: Sony Pictures

Spidey will be returning to the big screen in two years and in 3D. Andrew Garfield and Marc Webb have signed on to return for the next sequel in the new Spider-Man franchise, according to Deadline.



Production on the unnamed Spider-Man sequel will get underway next year.

It’s currently slated for a release date of May 2, 2014 … in 3-D.

If the idea of expensive movie tickets comes to mind, don’t fret. We’re sure the film will be offered in normal 2D and IMAX as well. (3-D didn’t fare too well for the recent release of “Dredd.” The comic inspired movie has earned $8.1 million domestic since its release last week in the U.S.)

Emma Stone is expected to reprise her role as Garfield’s love interest, Gwen Stacy.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” has earned $751.6 million worldwide.

As for the villain, it’s pretty safe to say it won’t be The Mime. Director Webb threw the name around jokingly in July.

After all, we have our hearts set on a Goblin return–in some form–after the first film’s finale.

