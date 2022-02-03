Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest has filed criminal charges against Facebook in Australia over crypto scams — a move his team says is a world first. Photo: Getty Images

Fortescue chairman Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has filed criminal charges against Facebook, alleging the platform failed to take reasonable steps to prevent a scam using his image.

The case will have its first hearing in the Magistrate’s Court of Western Australia on March 28.

The court action arrives after Forrest tried to personally appeal to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg in an open letter back in November, 2019.

Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, the Australian billionaire mining magnate and chairman of iron ore giant Fortescue Metals, has launched criminal action against Facebook over allegations that the platform failed to stop crypto scam artists from serving up fake ads using his image.

According to Forrest’s team, Facebook is alleged to have been criminally reckless by not taking “sufficient steps” to prevent criminals using his image, or those of other celebrities, in a bid to swindle “everyday Australians”.

“This action is being taken on behalf of those everyday Australians — mums and dads, grans and grandads — who work all their lives to gather their savings and to ensure those savings aren’t swindled away by scammers,” Forrest said in a statement on Thursday.

“I want social media companies to use much more of their vast resources and billions of dollars in annual revenue to protect vulnerable people — the people who are targeted and fall victim to these horrible scams with their hard-earned savings,” he said.

“Social media is part of our lives, but it’s in the public interest for more to be done to ensure fraud on social media platforms is eliminated or significantly reduced.”

The case arrives after Forrest tried to personally appeal to Facebook boss, Mark Zuckerberg, in November 2019. In an open letter published in The Australian, Forrest said the scams were “abhorrent”, and that Facebook leadership wasn’t moving fast enough to prevent them.

“You have the power and the technology to prevent these scam advertisements from running on your platform,” he said, appealing to Zuckerberg who never responded.

“Is revenue more important to you than the life savings of elderly people, Mr Zuckerberg?”

The case will have its first hearing in the Magistrate’s Court of Western Australia on March 28, where Forrest’s team have filed for three separate Commonwealth charges, alleging criminal recklessness through the years the ads started appearing from 2019.

Facebook are also set to face a separate case on home ground in California, where Forrest’s team say he has already launched civil proceedings.

His team claim that the criminal charges laid here in Australia are “unprecedented”, and that this is in fact the first time Facebook has faced criminal charges anywhere in the world. A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook’s corporate parent, said the company couldn’t comment on legal issues, nor verify or debunk the claim.

“We don’t want ads seeking to scam people out of money or mislead people on Facebook — they violate our policies and are not good for our community,” a Meta spokesperson told Business Insider Australia.

“We take a multifaceted approach to stop these ads, we work not just to detect and reject the ads themselves but also block advertisers from our services and, in some cases, take court action to enforce our policies.

“We’re committed to keeping these people off our platform.”

According to Facebook, substantial resources have been committed to tackling ads like the ones Forrest is taking them to court over. Some of the social media giant’s efforts have included suspending and deleting accounts, pages, and ads that violate its policies.

Beyond suspension, Business Insider Australia understands Facebook has also launched legal action against individuals and companies for falling afoul of the platform’s policies.

Most recent among them was LeadCloak, which in April 2020 was taken to court for providing “cloaking” software and services — a malicious technique that impairs ad review systems by concealing the nature of the website linked to an ad — designed to circumvent automated ad review systems.

Before that, Facebook filed suit against ILikeAdMedia, which up until December 2019 was found to have been deceiving Facebook users into installing malware, which then enabled the advertising outfit to compromise Facebook user accounts and run “deceptive ads”.