Andrew Flintoff Sang Elvis At The Big Bash Last Night And It Was Amazing

The ridiculously talented Andy Flintoff marked his final match in the Big Bash by belting out a rendition of Elvis Presley’s “In the Ghetto” overnight.

He was miked up to the commentators during the match at the Gabba between Brisbane Heat and the Hobart Hurricanes when David Lloyd requested a Freddie Flintoff Elvis number.

Only too happy to oblige, Flintoff nailed it.

If this happens more I’ll watch every cricket match.

Here’s the video.

Oh, Brisbane won by 18 runs.

