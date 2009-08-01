Andrew Cuomo's Bonus Porn

Steven M. Davidoff, DealBook’s “Deal Professor”, has what we think is the best rejoinder to Andrew Cuomo’s big report on TARP bank bonuses.



Davidoff calls it bonus porn — scintillating on a superficial level, but telling us absolutely nothing about the way compensation is set, who got the big pay days, how the bigs made their decisions, and how bonus decision making has been made in the past. All it had were some juicy headline numbers, and some politically-explosive rhetoric.

Davidoff:

In other words, you could have provided a comprehensive study of what went wrong with executive compensation on Wall Street as well as a road map to changing it. Instead, we received only jealousy-inducing numbers. Or perhaps they should be described as depressing, as our best and brightest college graduates once again flock to Wall Street for the money.

You also could have attacked a bigger issue that your report hints at, but does not directly discuss.

The decline of the partnership model of investment banking has meant that individual bankers are now mainly looking out for themselves and not the greater good of their institution. This has led to compensation that focuses in part on each individual’s performance, divorced from the performance of the firm itself. One of the central issues in investment banking compensation is whether and how to restore this alignment.

In other words, a fundamental question you raise but do not discuss is this: How closely should a banker’s pay be aligned with a firm’s overall performance? After all, at these megabanks, an M.&A. banker could be quite profitable and care not a whit that the commodities trading desk loses a few billion.

