Liberal Watchdog Group Takes A Big Shot At Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Pick one: ringmaster, clown, or sideshow. Which one would you want to be your governor?



For New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one liberal-leaning group chose “sideshow.”

That’s what Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington dubbed Cuomo on its list of “The Worst Governors in America.”

Things could be worse for Cuomo: Sideshows are the best of the worst. CREW, a liberal-leaning organisation famous for its list of the most corrupt politicians in Washington, grouped the 18 governors on the list into three categories:

Ringleaders: “The worst of the lot.”

Clowns: Their “conduct raises serious doubts about their leadership.”

Sideshows: Have “engaged in some action suspect enough to suggest that their decisions merit close scrutiny.”

It’s hardly the first time the governor’s gotten flack: Despite his Democratic affiliation, liberals have been icy throughout his time in office, convinced that he’s too chummy with state Republicans.

Accusations of party disloyalty only got worse in 2012, when he endorsed Republican candidates for New York State Senate and the GOP managed to keep its majority.

And a Siena poll from June shows his favorability rating at 58-35, the lowest it’s been since he took office.

The governors were grade on eight criteria:

Corruption

Transparency

Partisan politics

Pressuring public officials

Cronyism

Self-enrichment

Scandal

Mismanagement

Cuomo got the most criticism for his record on corruption and transparency. CREW cited his reliance on phone communication with his staff, rather than email, as well as his appointment of several financial supporters to judicial screening committees.

Of the 18 listed, Cuomo was one of only two Democrats, along with Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, who made the list as a “Clown.”

The 16 Republicans included Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer, and Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal.

You can read CREW’s full rankings and their explanations here.

