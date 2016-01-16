New York governor torches Ted Cruz for 'very disturbing' attack on Donald Trump

CNN/Twitter/screenshot New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on CNN’s ‘New Day.’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) went on a media tour Friday morning to attack Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for knocking his state the day before.

Cruz, a 2016 presidential candidate, suggested during a debate that voters should think about the “values” of Republican front-runner Donald Trump’s hometown.

The Texas senator praised the “many wonderful” people of New York State, but added that “everyone understands that the values in New York City are socially liberal, are pro-abortion, are pro-gay marriage, focused around money and the media.”

In at least three separate Friday-morning interviews, Cuomo went on the attack.

“Not only is what he said anti-New York. It’s anti-American,” Cuomo said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Cuomo continued: “I think it’s sad. I think it’s disturbing for all Americans, not just for New York. He is practicing the politics of division. He’s trying to divide people. He’s trying to divide this country. It doesn’t work and it’s antithetical to who we are.”

Cruz raised the specter of Trump’s “New York values” after the real-estate mogul brought up Cruz’s birth in Canada almost daily for two weeks. Trump claims that Cruz might not be eligible to become president, even though Cruz’s mother was an American when he was born. Trump campaign rallies have even reportedly starting playing “Born in the U.S.A.”

The Queens-born Trump countered at the debate by saying “New York values” could be seen in how his city responded to the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. Cuomo backed Trump on that claim during another interview, on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“It’s a very good point,” Cuomo told host Joe Scarborough. “And I think Trump raising it was politically expedient possibly, but also resonated with people. As Cruz is saying anti-New York [things] and trying to bring up a negative stereotype that is offensive. … And by the way, Joe, 9/11 is the symbol of this country’s better angels.”

Cuomo also pointed out that Cruz raises campaign funds in Manhattan.

“So it’s very disturbing on many levels and hypocritical,” he said on MSNBC. “Criticising New York money — I’m sure now he won’t take a donation from anyone in New York obviously. “

In a third interview, on NY1, Cuomo further said that Cruz “offended gays. He was offensive to women. He offended 18 million New Yorkers. He offended one of the largest congressional delegations, by the way, in the country, and you can’t govern that way.”

Other New York entities also went after Cruz for the attack line. Rep. Pete King (R-New York), a frequent Cruz critic, told the senator to “go back under a rock.” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a Democrat, bashed Cruz on Twitter. And the Daily News ‘s front cover Friday depicted the Statue of Liberty showing her middle finger to Cruz.

NOW WATCH: These are the biggest risks facing the world in 2016



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.