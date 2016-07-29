New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rips Donald Trump's campaign slogan

Screenshot/CNN New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the crowd at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ripped Donald Trump for his campaign slogan on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Many speakers have taken aim at the Republican nominee’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” but Cuomo deconstructed the phrase in a way not seen thus far in the convention:

“Republicans say they want to make America great again, to take us back to the good old days. What good old days do they want to take us back to? Before the Civil Rights Act? Before minimum wage and worker protection laws? Before Roe v. Wade? We have a different vision for this nation. We want to go forward. They say “Make America Great Again.” We say make America greater than ever before.”

Cuomo’s critique echoed those made by other speakers this week, including President Barack Obama.

“America is already great. America is already strong,” Obama said in his speech Wednesday night. “And I promise you, our strength, our greatness, does not depend on Donald Trump.”

Cuomo also acknowledged his father, former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, who died last year. The elder Cuomo gave the keynote address at the 1984 Democratic convention, and “he loved the Democratic Party,” Andrew Cuomo said.

