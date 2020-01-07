NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo heroically rescued a trapped driver as his staff took photos for the 3rd time in 4 years

Ira L. Black/Getty Images New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo address the crowd during the start of New York City’s Columbus Day Parade.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo never passes up an opportunity to help a stranded motorist – or document his own heroic efforts.

The governor halted his motorcade on Monday to help rescue a driver whose van had partially flipped over on the Brookyln-Queens Expressway. His aides took video and photos which then circulated on social media.

Before police arrived on the scene, Cuomo reportedly helped cut the driver out of his seatbelt and move him out of the van.

This wasn’t the first time Cuomo has aided a driver in a tough spot. He’s helped out stranded motorists at least three other times since 2016.

Reporter Zack Fink said the video footage and photo he tweeted on Monday were taken by the governor’s staff.

NEW: As he was leaving @ABetterNY event, @NYGovCuomo came across an accident on the BQE, and he cut a passenger out of his seatbelt and helped pull him out of the wreck. Video⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ypccdvmdf5 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) January 6, 2020

Still photo of @NYGovCuomo coming upon the accident on the BQE pic.twitter.com/dmHzMHp3es — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) January 6, 2020

This wasn’t the first time Cuomo has aided a driver in a tough spot.

In January 2016, Cuomo helped a driver stuck on the highway in a blizzard. And in February 2017, he helped pull another car out of a snowbank on a Westchester County highway with cables from his security vehicles. (During law school, Cuomo worked as a tow truck driver.)

Each time, the governor’s aides took photos and tweeted them out.

Many people go their entire lives without rescuing a single stranded motorist, but Cuomo has done it three times in four years. Fortunately, his staff is always close by to document the heroics, lest it seem unbelievable pic.twitter.com/NGgLS1JpTz — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) January 6, 2020

