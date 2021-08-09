Andrew Cuomo once refused to hire a woman because she wasn’t ‘pretty enough,’ former aide says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Karen Hinton worked for Gov. Cuomo when he was President Clinton’s housing secretary.

She told the New York Post Cuomo once refused to hire a woman because she wasn’t “pretty enough.”

The governor is facing mounting pressure to resign amid multiple sexual-harassment allegations.

A former aide of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing calls to resign amid multiple sexual-harassment allegations, said he once refused to hire a woman because she wasn’t “pretty enough,” the New York Post reported.

Karen Hinton worked for Cuomo when he was President Bill Clinton’s housing secretary. Hinton is also among the many women to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, previously telling the Post how Cuomo once got physically “aroused” when he hugged her “too tightly” for “too long” in a hotel room in December 2000.

In an interview with the Post, published Monday, Hinton said that when she worked with Cuomo, she sat in on an interview he was conducting with a candidate recommended by her.

She said the woman had “worked on Capitol Hill for years” and had “a very good understanding of Capitol Hill politics and policy.”

After the interview, Hinton said she asked Cuomo what he thought of her and he said, “No, I don’t think so,” Hinton recalled to the Post.

“I asked, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘She’s not pretty enough. I don’t like the way she looks,'” Hinton said.

Hinton also said that Cuomo did not take Clinton’s sex scandal involving his affair with Monica Lewinsky seriously.

“I remember him laughing about the Monica Lewinsky situation, not because he didn’t believe her – he did – but because he thought it was funny,” Hinton told the Post.

The governor’s office did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Cuomo faces an impeachment investigation after the release last week of a report by the New York Attorney General’s Office, which found that he sexually harassed multiple women during his time as governor.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and ignored calls from within his own party – including from President Joe Biden – to resign.