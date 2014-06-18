Andrew Cuomo Made A Special Cake To Celebrate New York's Improved Bond Rating

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office was so hyped about New York’s new and improved bond rating that someone baked a cake to celebrate it.

On Monday, Moody’s Investors Service announced it upgraded New York State’s general obligation bond rating to Aa1 from Aa2 and moved the state’s outlook to “stable.”

Cuomo, a Democrat who has made stabilizing New York’s finances a top priority, naturally responded with glee.

“Today’s announcement by Moody’s represents everything we’ve been talking about for the past four years,” he declared in a statement. “We are pleased to celebrate New York’s best Moody’s credit rating in fifty years, and the highest rating from any agency in more than forty years.”

To further build on the excitement, his office commissioned a cake with “First Time AA1 in 50 years” written in frosting.

Business Insider followed up on the cake situation with Cuomo’s office.

According to a spokeswoman, the cake was marble-flavored, made by Zachary’s bakery in East Greenbush, “and shortly after the leaders’ briefing, it was enjoyed by the budget office staff.”

