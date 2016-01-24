New York's governor just announced a travel ban for New York City

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a travel ban Saturday afternoon as a blizzard hit New York City.

Officials have banned travel on New York City and Long Island roads starting at 6:30 a.m (AEDT).

MetroNorth trains and the Long Island Railroad will close, New Jersey Transit trains have already stopped running, and the New York City subway will run on limited service. Subway lines that run above ground are being shut down.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses in the city also aren’t running.

“I know that New Yorkers, we think we’re tough, we think we can handle anything … but the roads are truly, truly dangerous,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

Cuomo noted that people who are found travelling on a banned road could be fined and get points on their drivers’ licenses.

At a press conference after the travel ban was announced, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged restaurants and theatres to shut down so that employees could get home. De Blasio noted that New York City police will be enforcing the travel ban starting at 6:30 a.m (AEDT).

“We never want to have to arrest someone in this situation, but we will arrest them if needed,” de Blasio said. “… If you’re just a civilian out driving, you are subject to arrest.”

The travel ban will last until at least Sunday 4 p.m. (AEDT).

The storm was expected to dump about a foot of snow on the city, but it looks like the blizzard might end up being worse than expected.

