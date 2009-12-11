Andrew Cuomo's Biggest Hits Of 2009

Andrew Cuomo seems to be everywhere this year.There’s the New York Attorney General on Wall Street calling out banks on big bonuses!

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink="nails-intel-for-insider-trading-1″

title="Nails Intel For Insider Trading!"

content="

ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO FILES ANTITRUST LAWSUIT AGAINST INTEL CORPORATION, THE WORLD’S LARGEST MAKER OF MICROPROCESSORS



Intel Paid Billions of Dollars and Threatened Computer Manufacturers to Prevent the Sale of Competitors’ Products

Internal E-Mails Reveal Intel’s Illegal Pressures on Computer Makers: “Can We Afford to Accept the Wrath of Intel?”

NEW YORK, NY (November 4, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), the world’s largest maker of computer microprocessors. The suit charges that Intel violated state and federal anti-monopoly laws by engaging in a worldwide, systematic campaign of illegal conduct – revealed in e-mails – in order to maintain its monopoly power and prices in the market for microprocessors.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/8ab9b914eef1e449e557d600/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="slams-amgen-for-kickbacks-2″

title="Slams Amgen For Kickbacks!"

content=”CUOMO LEADS MULTI-STATE COALITION IN LAWSUIT AGAINST BIOTECH GIANT AMGEN

Complaint Alleges Kickbacks to Medical Providers to Increase Sales of Blockbuster Anemia Drug Aranesp

NEW YORK, NY (October 30, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York and 14 other states are filing a lawsuit against Biotech giant Amgen following an investigation spearheaded by his office into a nationwide kickback scheme to boost drug sales.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac3645b287aab4235c2f5ce/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="reforms-healthcare-charges-3″

title="Reforms Healthcare Charges!"

content="

ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO ANNOUNCES HISTORIC NATIONWIDE REFORM OF CONSUMER REIMBURSEMENT SYSTEM FOR OUT-OF-NETWORK HEALTH CARE CHARGES

New Not-For-Profit Company and Upstate Research Network Headquartered at Syracuse University to Develop New Reimbursement Database and Website with Health Care Pricing Information

Almost $100 Million in Settlement Money Will Fund the New Reimbursement System, Creating New Jobs and Helping Develop Upstate Economy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (October 27, 2009) – Attorney General Cuomo today announced historic nationwide reform of the consumer reimbursement system for out-of-network health care charges. A new not-for-profit company, FAIR Health, Inc., and an upstate research network headquartered at Syracuse University will develop a new independent database for consumer reimbursement and a new website where for the first time consumers can compare prices before they choose their doctors.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2c7a6c793d47b949ba8a6700/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="fights-global-warming-4″

title="Fights Global Warming!"

content=”ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO LEADS 18-STATE COALITION IN BATTLE TO PROTECT STATES’ RIGHT TO FIGHT GLOBAL WARMING

Suit Seeks to Defend the EPA’s Waiver Allowing Individual States to Limit Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Cars

NEW YORK, NY (October 9, 2009) — Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that he is leading an 18-state coalition to defend a decision by President Obama’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that grants states the right to regulate global warming pollution from automobiles. The coalition is opposing a lawsuit brought by the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that seeks to deny individual states the ability to limit greenhouse gas emissions from cars.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a9563343ebd6b3148f339e8/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="takes-down-mortgage-fraud-ring-5″

title="Takes Down Mortgage Fraud Ring!"

content=”ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO ANNOUNCES TAKEDOWN OF MORTGAGE FRAUD RING THAT OBTAINED MILLIONS IN LOANS FOR PHANTOM HOME BUYERS

12 Individuals Arrested and Charged in Connection with Intricate Operation to Illegally Obtain Dozens of Mortgages

NEW YORK, NY (October 8, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo and Southern District of New York United States Attorney Preet Bharara today announced the takedown of a mortgage fraud ring that illegally obtained $9 million in loans for phantom home buyers. Twelve defendants, including lawyers, loan officers, and providers of false identification, were arrested today and charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4b8b7cf042b2969da6ee5/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="punishes-pfizer-6″

title="Punishes Pfizer!"

content=”ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO ANNOUNCES THAT PHARMACEUTICAL GIANT PFIZER AGREES TO LARGEST HEALTH CARE FRAUD SETTLEMENT EVER FOR KICKBACKS AND ILLEGAL MARKETING CAMPAIGNS

New York state to receive nearly $66 million as part of multi-state/federal settlement with Pfizer ~Company provided entertainment, cash, travel and meals to health care professionals to induce them to prescribe various Pfizer drugs ~ Pfizer promoted drugs for purposes other than what was approved by FDA

NEW YORK, N.Y. (September 2, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York, six other states and the federal government have negotiated the largest health care fraud settlement in history concerning allegations that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Inc. provided kickbacks and engaged in off-labelling marketing campaigns to illegally promote its drugs.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2016380000000000e9aa90/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="slams-chuck-7″

title="Slams Chuck!"

content=”ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO BRINGS MARTIN ACT FRAUD CASE AGAINST CHARLES SCHWAB & CO. FOR FRAUDULENT SALES OF AUCTION RATE SECURITIES

Schwab Touted Fixed Income Expertise Even Though Brokers Were Not Trained And Did Not Understand Auction Rate Securities

NEW YORK, NY (August 17, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today filed a lawsuit against Charles Schwab & Co. (“Schwab”) charging the discount brokerage firm for falsely representing auction rate securities as liquid, short-term investments without discussing the risks. These representations gave investors a false sense of security that their investments would always be liquid when auction rate securities, in fact, faced significant, inherent liquidity risks.

Image: Wikipedia

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2017200000000000527e81/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="subpoenas-bofa-8″

title="Subpoenas BofA!"

content=”There wasn’t a press release, but here was our write up from September 17:

Yesterday Andrew Cuomo took the unusual step of issuing subpoenas to five current and former directors of Bak of America as part of his continuing inquiry into its hastily arranged takeover of Merrill. Cuomo has been trying to determine what executives and directors of the bank knew about bonus payments and massive losses at Merrill.

The New York Times this morning reports on which directors got subpoenas:

William Barnet III, a real estate executive and the mayor of Spartanburg, S.C.;

John T. Collins, a venture capital investor based in Boston;

Tommy R. Franks, the retired four-star Army general;

Walter E. Massey, the former president of Morehouse College in Atlanta;

and Thomas J. May, head of the Boston utility company NSTAR.

It is very rare rare for prosecutors to subpoena baord members in a criminal case. The directors will now face legal peril if they fail to tell the full truth to Cuomo’s investigation. The Times notes that the subpoenas are ‘an indication that board members may not be immune to charges in cases where executives they oversee are prosecuted.'”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca77230000000000a987ae/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="fines-td-ameritrade-9″

title="Fines TD Ameritrade!"

content=”CUOMO ANNOUNCES $456 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH DOWNSTREAM BROKER TD AMERITRADE IN ONGOING INVESTIGATION OF AUCTION-RATE SECURITIES

TD Ameritrade Joins Largest Consumer Recovery in History – Now Totaling Over $61 Billion

Cuomo Also Announces Imminent Legal Action Against Charles Schwab & Co. for Deceptively Selling Auction-Rate Securities as Safe, Short-Term Investments

NEW YORK, NY (July 20, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a settlement with TD Ameritrade, Inc. (“TD Ameritrade”), under which the company has agreed to return $456 million to investors across New York State and the nation holding illiquid auction-rate securities. Attorney General Cuomo also announced imminent legal action against Charles Schwab & Co. (“Schwab”) for deceptively selling auction-rate securities as safe, liquid, short-term investments that were similar to money market instruments. These are Attorney General Cuomo’s latest steps in his ongoing effort to restore liquidity to investors caught in the collapse of the auction-rate securities market.

Image: ceoworld.biz

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b201ae3000000000067b32d/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="claws-back-auction-rate-securities-10″

title="Claws Back Auction Rate Securities!"

content=”ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF ASSURANCES OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH SIX FIRMS IN ITS INVESTIGATION OF AUCTION RATE SECURITIES

Auction Rate Securities Probe Has Resulted In Over $61 Billion in Buy-Back Obligations-Creating Largest Consumer Recover in History

NEW YORK, NY (June 3, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today announced Assurances of Discontinuance with Banc of America Securities LLC and Banc of America Investment Services, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman, Sachs & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley & Co. Inc. and RBC Capital Markets Corporation relating to the auction rate securities settlements reached last summer. The Assurances detail how the firms have and will continue to provide liquidity to investors who purchased auction rate securities.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae8a30700000000006fcc29/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="stops-pension-fund-pay-to-play-11″

title="Stops Pension Fund Pay-To-Play!"

content=”CUOMO SECURES AGREEMENTS WITH FOUR LEADING PRIVATE EQUITY FIRMS TO ADOPT CODE OF CONDUCT AND ELIMINATE PAY-TO-PLAY IN PUBLIC PENSION FUNDS NATIONWIDE

HM Capital Partners I, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, Access Capital Partners and Falconhead Capital Adopt Cuomo’s Reform Code of Conduct

Firms Will Return Over $4.5 Million in Proceeds to the NYS Common Retirement Fund

NEW YORK, N.Y. (September 17, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that four leading private equity firms, HM Capital Partners I (“HM Capital”), Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“Levine Leichtman”), Access Capital Partners (“Access”), and Falconhead Capital (“Falconhead”) have adopted Cuomo’s Public Pension Fund Reform Code of Conduct to reform the public pension fund system and to end pay-to-play practices nationwide. Under the terms of the agreements announced today, the firms will return over $4.5 million associated with New York State Common Retirement Fund (“CRF”) investments. These funds will be returned to the CRF for the benefit of the pension holders.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac113bbba0580172524c77a/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="blocks-sketchy-debt-settlement-12″

title="Blocks Sketchy Debt Settlement!"

content=”ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE INVESTIGATION INTO DEBT SETTLEMENT INDUSTRY

Subpoenas Fourteen Debt Settlement Companies and One Law Firm in Connection with Probe

Debt Settlement Companies Often Charge Huge Fees for Misleading Plans, Suggest Selling Blood Plasma to Raise Funds, and Leave Consumers in Worse Financial Shape

NEW YORK, NY (May 7, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a nationwide investigation into the debt settlement industry, subpoenaing fourteen debt settlement companies and one law firm. Companies in the debt settlement industry often prey upon consumers who find themselves unable to keep up with credit card payments during these difficult economic times.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/9337544b4b13b1499ffa7d00/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="gets-aig-bonuses-back-13″

title="Gets AIG Bonuses Back!"

content=”STATEMENT FROM ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO REGARDING NEW DEVELOPMENT OVER AIG BONUSES

My Office’s investigation of AIG is continuing and we are proceeding with our security assessment for the employees. Through that process, my Office has been working with AIG and its employees in an attempt to assess the status of the $165 million in bonuses that were paid on March 15, 2009.

We have been working our way down the list beginning with the recipients who received the largest bonuses. So far, 9 of the top 10 bonus recipients have agreed to give the bonuses back. Of the top 20, 15 have agreed to return the bonuses.

Of the $165 million pool, we calculate that employees have agreed to return approximately $50 million. It bears noting that 47 per cent of the $165 million pool went to Americans (approximately $80 million).

I would like to say this to the individuals who have given the money back – You have done the right thing. You have done what this country now needs and demands. We are living in a new era of corporate and individual responsibility. I thank you for setting an example for the rest of the company.

I thank those employees. Our investigation and security assessment continues.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4abd0b0659647e0649eab15d/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="cleans-up-the-state-comptroller-14″

title="Cleans Up The State Comptroller!"

content=”ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO ANNOUNCES SWEEPING INDICTMENT IN PAY-TO-PLAY KICKBACK SCHEME AT THE NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE

Defendants Hank Morris and David Loglisci are Charged with 123 Counts, Including Enterprise Corruption and Martin Act Offenses

Indictment Alleges that Former Chief Political Adviser and Chief Investment Officer for Then Comptroller Alan Hevesi Engaged in a Scheme to Corrupt State Pension Fund for Political, Personal, and Financial Gain

NEW YORK, NY (March 19, 2009) — Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the indictment of Henry (“Hank”) Morris and David Loglisci on 123 charges, including enterprise corruption, Martin Act securities fraud, grand larceny, bribery, money laundering, and related offenses. The charges were filed in a 128-page indictment filed in the New York State Supreme Court.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac0b692bbf733651d8f81f2/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[slide

permalink="announces-final-agreement-in-historic-reform-of-health-insurance-industry-every-insured-new-yorker-now-protected-from-corrupt-reimbursement-system-15″

title="Announces Final Agreement In Historic Reform Of Health Insurance Industry – Every Insured New Yorker Now Protected From Corrupt Reimbursement System"

content=”ATTORNEY GENERAL CUOMO ANNOUNCES FINAL AGREEMENT IN HISTORIC REFORM OF HEALTH INSURANCE INDUSTRY – EVERY INSURED NEW YORKER NOW PROTECTED FROM CORRUPT REIMBURSEMENT SYSTEM

Health Net is Final Insurer Operating in New York to Adopt Cuomo’s Landmark Reforms of Corrupt Out-of-Network Reimbursement System ~ Governor Paterson Issues New State Insurance Regulation to Codify Cuomo Reform Efforts

NEW YORK, N.Y. (June 18, 2009) – Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that Health Net, Inc. (NYSE: HNT) (“Health Net”) has agreed to end its relationship with Ingenix, the defective database insurers use to set rates, and contribute $1.6 million toward the creation of a new, independent database. Health Net serves over two million consumers across the nation and has nearly 200,000 members in New York State. The agreement with Health Net marks the completion of the Attorney General’s industry-wide sweep of the health insurance industry and means that every insured New Yorker is now covered by his reforms.”

image="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/cd37544b8446b9496b924800/image.jpg"

caption=""

credit=""

credit_href=""

]

[/slideshow]

