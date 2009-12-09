Cuomo Has "Concerns" About Testimony Of BofA CEO Candidate Greg Curl

Did Greg Curl call his lawyers at Wachtell on December 3 or didn’t he? Andrew Cuomo wants to know.



Bank of America CEO candidate Curl, currently the bank’s chief risk officer, lead the negotiations to take over Merrill.

And he told investigators from New York attorney general Cuomo’s office in the spring that he had relied on advice received from counsel on December 3, 2008 about disclosure of the Merrill losses.

That call was at first privileged, but the bank later waived that right; the previously-privileged documents show no record of the call and Curl told Cuomo in November he no longer remembered it.

Cumo’s office has now contacted BofA’s lawyers with “concerns” about Curl’s testimony, DealBook reported.

Read DealBook’s full report here.

