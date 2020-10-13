Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has 'no interest in going to Washington' amid rumours of Attorney General post under a Biden administration

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-New York) speaks at a press conference.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York on Monday dismissed rumours that he was being considered as US Attorney General in a possible Biden administration.

The Cabinet speculation was ignited by an Axios report that was published over the weekend.

Cuomo said that he “had no interest in going to Washington,” adding that “those rumours are only from people who want to get me out of New York.”

From 1997 to 2001, Cuomo served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under then-President Bill Clinton.

When asked about the report on NBC’s “Today” show, Cuomo said that he had “no interest in going to Washington” despite his longtime friendship with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He also relayed how he would respond to the former vice president if the position was offered to him.

“I would say, ‘You are an old friend. You are a good friend. You’re going to win this election. You’re going to be the president. I’ll help you any way I can,'” Cuomo said.

“I’m a New Yorker. I said I would serve as governor,” he added. “And those rumours are only from people who want to get me out of New York. I don’t know why, but that’s where that’s coming from… I said when this COVID situation started, just so I had total credibility with the people of the state, ‘I’m not running for president. I’m not running for vice president. I don’t want to go to Washington.'”

“I have no interest in going to Washington,” says @NYGovCuomo when asked if he would serve as Joe Biden's attorney general. pic.twitter.com/PNVNTbgLOt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 12, 2020

The Axios article stated that the Attorney General role “would be among the most politically sensitive and high-profile jobs in a Biden administration” and that “the Justice Department will face pressure to investigate Trump-era officials â€” and perhaps Trump himself â€” for wrongdoing in office.”

Cuomo has served as governor of New York since 2011 and was easily reelected to his second and third terms, in 2014 and 2018, respectively. In May 2019, he told Governing magazine that he was planning to run for a fourth term as governor in 2022. Unlike most states, New York does not have term limits for governors.

Before he served as the state’s chief executive, Cuomo was New York’s attorney general from 2007 to 2011. And he is no stranger to Washington, having served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under then-President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001.

