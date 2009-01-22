Andrew Cuomo Goes To Washington?

With Caroline Kennedy taking herself out of the NY Senate seat running, AG Andrew Cuomo looks like a likely second choice. Earlier this week, Gov. Patterson indicated that Cuomo was still on the short list, and a recent poll (which obviously matters) had him has the top choice among New Yorkers.



Cuomo has been of the Spitzer mould as AG, so there might be a sigh of relief breathed if he decamps to DC. That being said, it’s easy to imagine another activist being appointed, now that the position seems to call for it.

