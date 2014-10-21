Andrew Cuomo: My Brother Chris Cuomo Is One Of The Only Reporters 'I Can Trust'

CNN Chris Cuomo interviews Andrew Cuomo about a New York train derailment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) spends much of his new memoir “All Things Possible” raging against the media industry.

As Capital New York noted last week, Cuomo’s book offers page after page of snarky comments towards the press, which he repeatedly describes as often ideological and unfair.

However, Cuomo, who is thought to have national ambitions, nevertheless said there is “at least one reporter” he can trust: CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, his younger brother.

“And a special thank-you to my brother, Chris, who has great advice and laughs for his older brother, and who showed me that there is at least one reporter whom I can trust,” Cuomo wrote in the final, acknowledgments section of his book.

Cuomo’s rocky relationship with the press apparently began back when he was working with his father, ex-Gov. Mario Cuomo (D), decades ago. Still, in the book, Cuomo contrasted the modern media landscape unfavorably with a reporter and a columnist who worked with his father early on his political career.

“Their articles often forced the government to remedy whatever problem they focused on — a far cry from some of today’s ‘news outlets,’ which are just proxies for knee-jerk ideological perspectives,” he wrote.

Later, Cuomo panned “media outlets, which have become pitchmen for ideologies, creating their own echo chamber … for those with similar political positions. … The competition places a premium on speed, not accuracy.”

When Business Insider started noticing how often Cuomo took shots at the media in his book, we started marking the pages critical of the press. You can see just how many there were in the photo on the right.

In other parts of the book, Cuomo noted the “Albany media dubbed” him as “Darth Vader” and the “Prince of Darkness” after he told a number of state workers they were losing their jobs in his father’s new administration. The “Albany media loves to foment ‘scandals,'” Cuomo remarked later. After Cuomo’s own 2002 campaign for governor crashed, he wrote, “I was horrified to be negatively portrayed in the newspapers again … Coming after the campaign loss, the papers and my political enemies enjoyed throwing dirt on the grave.”

Cuomo, a former HUD secretary in the Clinton administration, further described the conservative Washington Times as an unforgiving nemesis. He also said a “nasty” New York Times reporter “knew what he was doing” when he allegedly quoted Cuomo out of context and helped create a controversy. Cuomo even accused a Daily News reporter of breaking the law when an aide accidentally let the journalist listen in on a 2010 campaign meeting.

Cuomo also described repeatedly battling the New York Post, which he accused of running “propaganda” against his father in their campaigns against former New York City Mayor Ed Koch (D).

“[A] New York Post poll showed us down by 18 points. I knew the poll was wrong, and I suspect they did too,” he wrote of the news organisation, “but it was their last piece of propaganda to dispirit our supporters.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.