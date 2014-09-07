Watch Andrew Cuomo Awkwardly Avoid His Opponent At A Parade

NYTrue Zephyr Teachout, front, tries to approach Gov. Andrew Cuomo as his campaign manager stands in between them.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) encountered his primary challenger, Zephyr Teachout, while attending a Midtown parade Saturday — sort of.

In video captured by NYTrue.com, Teachout is shown approaching Cuomo at the annual Labour Day celebration. But Cuomo’s campaign manager, Joe Percoco, repeatedly moves to stand between her and the governor. Eventually, Teachout gives up and circles the group to try from another angle.

As Teachout makes her second attempt, Cuomo turns his head to repeatedly shout to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) in the distance. With Teachout just a couple feet in front of him, Cuomo maintains his focus on de Blasio even as the mayor is busy greeting other officials.

Watch the exchange below.

Cuomo has been criticised for refusing to debate Teachout, a Fordham professor running a spirited primary campaign to Cuomo’s left even as the incumbent dominates in name recognition and fund-raising. Voters head to the polls next Tuesday.

