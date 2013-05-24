ANDREW CUOMO: 'Shame On Us' If We Elect Anthony Weiner Mayor

APNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said it would be a “shame” if Anthony Weiner were elected mayor of New York City later this year.



Cuomo’s comments came during an interview with the Syracuse Post-Standard editorial board. During a discussion about term limits, Syracuse Media Group Chairman Stephen Rogers brought up Weiner, who officially announced his candidacy on Wednesday.

“He runs? He runs,” Cuomo said, in response to a question about Weiner entering the race.

But asked about Weiner possibly getting elected, Cuomo went much further.

“Shame on us,” he said.

Cuomo had been hesitant to comment on Weiner’s entry into the race on Wednesday, giving a priceless reaction to reporters in Buffalo when asked.

“None. No reaction. None. Look, my face didn’t move. No reaction,” he quipped.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.